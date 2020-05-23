Midas Safety Sri Lanka joins fight against Covid 19 by donating 1.25 million medical gloves

Midas Safety Sri Lanka, one of the world’s leading industrial safety glove manufacturer, recently donated 1.25 million medical gloves worth Rs. 12 million to the Government of Sri Lanka in support of the country’s efforts to curb the Covid-19 outbreak which has brought the entire world to a standstill.

A token of this was handed over to His Excellency the Prime Minister Hon Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence by the officials of Midas Safety Sri Lanka. This is in addition to the various corporate social responsibility activities carried out by the company recently to support Sri Lanka’s fight against Covid 19.

At the onset of the Covid 19 scare in Sri Lanka, the company initiated supporting the society by providing medical gloves to various institutions like local MOH offices, PHIs, government hospitals, police and security forces all of whom tirelessly fight against the novel coronavirus as our frontline heroes. Medical gloves provide vital protection for the healthcare workers and medical staff while handling patients and people with symptoms. In addition, it has also donated gloves to the Temple of the Tooth (Dalanda Maligawa) in Kandy.

Sri Lanka has been successful in its fight against the virus by taking early precautions adopting the WHO guidelines and rapidly mobilizing its available resources despite many uncertainties. The country is being applauded and recognized for its prompt response, remarkable health service, security and various other measures.

Midas Safety Sri Lanka has three manufacturing plants located at the Export Processing Zones under the BOI employing over 3,000 employees. Industrial Clothings (Pvt) Ltd (Katunayake EPZ), Workwear Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (Biyagama EPZ) and Industrial Clothings (Pvt) Ltd, Prime Polymers Division in Seethawaka EPZ are the manufacturing plants of Midas Safety Sri Lanka. These factories are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and play a key role in the glove manufacturing industry in the country, with significant exports to markets in over 80 countries around the world. The manufacturing plants are known for their adherence to quality, environmental, occupational safety and social compliance standards.

Globally renowned PPE brands have been relying on Midas Safety as a credible private label manufacturing partner of industrial safety gloves for over four decades. With a reputation for consistent quality, industry knowledge and innovative solutions, Midas Safety offers a wide range of products covering most segments of hand protection.

Midas Safety Sri Lanka reaffirms its commitment to supporting the society around it as it was doing throughout its history in Sri Lanka since inception in 1979.