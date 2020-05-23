Janashakthi Life partners with Daraz to strengthen their commitment as a purpose driven insurer in these challenging times

Janashakthi Life partners with Daraz to provide free life insurance cover (inclusive of COVID – 19 coverage) and critical illness insurance cover up to Rs. 100,000 for customers via Daraz, Sri Lanka’s no. 1 online shopping platform. Customers receive this special life insurance cover inclusive of COVID-19 coverage and critical illness insurance cover free of charge for a specific period of time. This is initiated as one of Janashakthi Life’s proactive measure to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans due to the prevailing situation and the threat posed by COVID-19.

Furthermore, as an extension of this partnership Janashakthi Life will provide free insurance covers for the operational staff of Daraz free of charge with a Life insurance cover inclusive of COVID – 19 as well as a critical illness cover of Rs.100,000 to honour their commitment in providing essential goods and services and ensure their safety in these challenging times.

In addition to the free insurance cover, customers can also purchase a special insurance cover worth Rs. 500,000 by only paying Rs. 1800 per year through this platform. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the critical illness insurance cover offers protection against 25 major illnesses giving customers and their loved ones the highest level of protection at an affordable rate of Rs. 5 per day.

“In keeping with our efforts to serve our customers better, we hope that this digital initiative simplifies and eases the insurance experience in these uncertain times. We are committed to do our part as a purpose driven insurer to ensure that our communities are safe and well protected. This partnership with Daraz will enable the protection of our customers as well as the operational staff of Daraz that look into our much-needed day today needs. We hope that the situation improves and until then our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our community. We will continue to follow precautionary measures while delivering the high level of support you expect from us” noted Jude Fernando, Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Janashakthi Insurance PLC.

“With the successful partnership we have with Janashakthi and Daraz, where we provide insurance benefits to our employees, we wanted to extend this benefit to our Daraz customers as well. We believe that it will definitely be an advantage, considering the current situation in the country,” stated Rakhil Fernando – Managing Director of Daraz Sri Lanka.