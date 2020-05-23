Guidelines issued to celebrate Eid Ul Fitr

Guidelines have been issued for Muslims in Sri Lanka to celebrate Eid Ul Fitr, the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said today.

The Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said that the directives issued by the Wakfs Board remain effective and unchanged until further notice.

In addition to that, the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said that Thakbeer can be recited using the loudspeaker of a mosque on the sighting of the first moon of Shawwal.

No one else except the Imam and Muazzin can enter the mosque. The public have also been urged not to disturb the neighbours, specially if they are people of other faiths.

Explanation of how to pray Eid Ul Fitr Salath at home can be given over a loudspeaker after the recitation of Thakbeer over the loudspeaker without causing disturbance to neighbours, specially people of other faiths.

As congregational prayers in the mosque are not permitted, Muslims have been asked to pray at home with their family members.

Muslims have been asked to avoid visits to graveyards when the curfew is in force. Since gatherings are not permitted, Muslims should avoid visiting graveyards in groups even when the curfew is lifted. In such event, Mosque administrators must have a crowd control mechanism put in place. The public must adhere to COVID-19 precautions including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said.

Muslims have also been requested to avoid all types of public gatherings including to distribute relief assistance.

If it is necessary to gather the public to distribute relief, then it should have prior approval of the area Medical Officer of Health and the Police and should be conducted under the supervision of Public Health Inspectors or the Police. (Colombo Gazette)