Curfew only between 10pm-4am from Tuesday including in Colombo

The curfew, currently in effect around the island will be enforced only between 10pm – 4am from Tuesday (26th) including in Colombo.

The President’s Media Division said that the curfew enforced at 8pm tonight (Saturday) will be lifted at 5am on Tuesday.

Thereafter the curfew will be enforced daily from 10pm-4am across the island, including in the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

The curfew was earlier enforced from 8pm to 5am daily across the island while in Colombo and Gampaha the curfew was in force all day but relaxed only for those travelling to work or to purchase essential items.

The President’s Media Division said that movements between districts will be permitted from Tuesday except to Colombo and Gamapaha. (Colombo Gazette)