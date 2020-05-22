Woman gives birth to triplets in Kalmunai hospital

By Farook Sihan in Ampara

A woman gave birth to triplets at the Kalmunai hospital, doctors at the hospital said.

The triplets are all males and are said to be in good health.

The mother is said to be a 28 year-old resident of Komari who had initially been admitted to a hospital in the area.

She as later admitted to a hospital in Thirukkovil and later to the Kalmunai hospital.

A medical team led by Rajeev Vithanage carried out the surgery on the patient.

Just last month another woman gave birth to triplets at the same hospital. (Colombo Gazette)