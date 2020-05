Veteran singer Victor Rathnayake has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital, his son said today.

Victor Rathnayake’s son Lelum Rathnayake posted a video on YouTube saying a tumor has been found on his father’s kidney.

He said that his father is having breathing difficulties and has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital.

Lelum Rathnayake said that his father had also suffered a stroke while in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)