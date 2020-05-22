SriLankan Airlines flight arrives with 260 Sri Lankans from Russia

A SriLankan Airlines flight arrived late this evening with 260 Sri Lankans from Russia.

Sri Lanka had taken steps to bring back students stuck in Russia and surrounding areas.

Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said this week that Sri Lankans stranded in several countries are expected to be brought back over the next few days.

He said that among those set to return were Sri Lankans, especially students from Russia and neighbouring countries. (Colombo Gazette)