Ranjan Ramanayake grilled by CID for four hours

Former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for approximately four hours today.

He was instructed to appear before the CID to be questioned over comments he had made with regards to the Buddhist clergy.

Ramanayake arrived at the CID office in Colombo this afternoon and left in the evening after being questioned over his comments.

The former Parliamentarian has been openly critical over the conduct of some monks. (Colombo Gazette)