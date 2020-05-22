Legal action filed against over 18,400 people

Legal action has been filed against over 18,400 people for violating the curfew since March, the Police said today.

The Police media unit said that between 18 March and 6am today (Friday) the Police had arrested 18,496 individuals and imposed a fine on another 6991 individuals.

The Police had enforced a strict curfew since March to contain the spread of the coronavirus around the country.

However, the curfew was later relaxed in some parts of the country which it continued in the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

The Police said that over the 24 hours ending at 6am today, 528 individuals were arrested.

The Police said that since 20 March 61,621 individuals were arrested for violating the curfew. (Colombo Gazette)