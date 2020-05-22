Islandwide curfew declared on Sunday and Monday

An islandwide curfew has been declared on Sunday (24) and Monday (25), the President’s Media Division said today.

Accordingly, the curfew will be enforced at 8pm tomorrow and will be lifted at 5am on Tuesday (26).

The President’s Office said that the curfew currently in force in the Colombo and Gampaha districts will also continue until further notice.

However, as announced earlier, certain restrictions will be relaxed in Colombo and Gampaha tomorrow and from Tuesday for businesses to operate and for the public to purchase essential items. (Colombo Gazette)