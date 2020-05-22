Case into FR petitions filed against polls date postponed till Tuesday

The hearing at the Supreme Court (SC) on multiple Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the date set by the Elections Commission to hold the General Election was postponed for Tuesday after submissions were made for a fifth day today.

When the case was heard today the Attorney General had requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions without taking them up for hearing.

Attorney at Law Charitha Gunaratne, the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA), journalist Victor Ivan, and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have filed Fundamental Rights petitions over the date of the election.

The National Elections Commission has set 20 June to hold the Parliamentary election but the date has been challenged in court.(Colombo Gazette)