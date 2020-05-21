By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Three women have died after sustaining injuries in a stampede in the Maligawatta area in Colombo this afternoon.

Police Spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette the stampede had reportedly occurred during a private aid donation event organized in the area.

Three more women and a male, who had also sustained injuries in the incident, have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

SP Senaratne added that six individuals have been arrested in connection to the incident. (Colombo Gazette)