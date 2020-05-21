Suspects arrested over Maligawatta stampede remanded

The suspects arrested over the Maligawatta stampede today, including a businessman, were ordered to be remanded till 4th June.

Three women died after sustaining injuries in a stampede in the Maligawatta area in Colombo this afternoon.

Police Spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette the stampede had reportedly occurred during a private aid donation event organized in the area.

Three more women and a male, who had also sustained injuries in the incident, had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

SP Senaratne added that six individuals had been arrested in connection to the incident. (Colombo Gazette)