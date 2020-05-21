Supreme Court case on polls adjourned till tomorrow

The hearing at the Supreme Court (SC) on multiple Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the date set by the Elections Commission to hold the General Election was postponed for tomorrow after submissions were made for a fourth day today.

Attorney at Law Charitha Gunaratne, the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA), journalist Victor Ivan, and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have filed Fundamental Rights petitions over the date of the election.

The National Elections Commission has set 20 June to hold the Parliamentary election.(Colombo Gazette)