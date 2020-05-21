Sri Lankan returnees from Dubai among latest coronavirus patients

A group of Sri Lankans who returned from Dubai are among the latest coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Health said that 19 patients were detected in Sri Lanka today taking the total detected to 1047.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that of the 19 two patients are members of Sri Lanka Navy who were at the Mullaitivu quarantine center.

He said that 15 patients were reported from the Giragama quarantine center. These patients had recently arrived in Sri Lanka from Dubai.

Of the 1047 a total of 434 patients are active coronavirus patients while 604 others have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded nine deaths from the virus. (Colombo Gazette)