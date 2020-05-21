S&P SL20 Index sets new record

The S&P SL20 Index of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 6.28% during trading today, bettering the record for the highest ever daily percentage gain of the index which stood at 5.25%, which was set on 18th May 2020.

This development marks the second occasion the S&P SL20 Index has made historic gains during this week (week starting 18th May 2020).

Having recorded negative returns on the 11th and 12th of May 2020 upon reopening the market for trading following an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) and the S&P SL20 Index have made consistent gains on trading sessions that have followed.

The ASPI and the S&P SL20 Index which ended trading today at 4,784.80 and 2,037.04 respectively, recorded the highest levels in both indices since 13 March 2020, indicating that both indices have returned to pre-market closure levels while recovering the negative returns on the 11th and 12th of May 2020, which were experienced immediately after recommencing trading.

The CSE recorded high volumes in terms of turnover during the past nine days recording Rs.1.73 Billion daily average turnover which is 45% higher than the YTD daily average of Rs.1.19 Billion as of today. This is an indication of an improvement of trading activity since recommencing market operations on 11th May 2020.

The Market Capitalization has also improved since recommencing trading, adding Rs. 108.7 Billion in value to the stock market since 11 May 2020.

The Colombo Stock Exchange in a statement said the exchange is encouraged by the resilience of the Sri Lankan stock market in the face of unprecedented times sparked by COVID-19.

The CSE is particularly encouraged by the interest of local investors since recommencing trading operations, who have demonstrated an appetite for the attractive valuations in the market.

The Sri Lankan stock market continues to be one of the attractive markets in the region in terms of valuations, and we are confident of continued interest in the stock market. (Colombo Gazette)