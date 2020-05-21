SLCERT issues alert over multiple vulnerabilities in Windows

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has issued a high level threat after multiple vulnerabilities were identified by Microsoft Windows.
SLCERT said the vulnerabilities could lean an attacker to bypass security restrictions, perform a denial of servivice (DOS) attack, access sensitive information, privilege escalation and finally executing arbitrary codes on the targeted system.
The affected software are listed below:
- Windows 10 for x64- based systems
- Windows 10 version 1607, 1709, 1803. 1809, 1903, 1909 for x64- based systems
- Windows 7 for x64- based systems SP1
- Windows 8.1 for x64- based systems
- Windows Server 2008 for x64- based systems SP2 & Server Core installation
- Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64- based systems SP1 & Server Core installation
- Windows Server 2012 & Server Core installation
- Windows Server 2012 R2 & Server Core installation
- Windows Server 2016 & Server Core installation
- Windows Server 2019 & Server Core installation
- Windows Server, version 1803 (Server Core installation)
- Windows Server, version 1903 (Server Core installation)
- Windows Server, version 1909 (Server Core installation) (Colombo Gazette)