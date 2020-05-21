Retirement age of doctors raised from 60 to 61

The retirement age of doctors has been raised from 60 to 61 following approval obtained from the cabinet.

Health Minister Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi had submitted a cabinet proposal in this regard and the proposal was approved, co-cabinet spokesman Ramesh Pathirana said today.

He said that there is a shortage of doctors in the country and so it was decided to increase the retirement age of doctors currently in service.

Ramesh Pathirana said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had proposed that a committee be appointed to study the retirement age in other sectors as well. (Colombo Gazette)