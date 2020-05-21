Health officials discuss further steps to contain spread of COVID-19

Health officials today discussed further steps to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarchchi and other officials of the Health Ministry as well as several experienced doctors attended the meeting.

Among the matters discussed today are regulations related to face masks, disinfecting public places and protective gear required when conducting PCR tests.

The Ministry of Health said that 35 medical experts attended the discussion.

It was also decided to conduct awareness campaigns in public places related to the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)