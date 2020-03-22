Travel ban imposed on residents in the North

A travel ban has been imposed on residents in the North while the Police curfew has also been extended.

The President’s Office said that the Police curfew has been extended till 6 am on Tuesday 24 March in the Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Jaffna districts.

The curfew will be reimposed at 2pm on on Tuesday, the President’s Office said.

The President’s Office also said that residents of these areas will not be allowed to travel outside their area of residence until further notice.

Yesterday (Saturday), worshippers who attended a church service in Jaffna had been asked to quarantine themselves after a pastor who presided over the service has been found to have been confirmed with the coronavirus.

Northern Provincial Council Director of Health Services Dr. A. Ketheeswaran said that a special prayer, presided over by a senior pastor was held at the ‘Philadelphia Church’ Jaffna on 15th March 2020.

The church is situated along Kandy Road, Ariyalai in Jaffna.

Ketheeswaran said that it was confirmed a senior pastor who presided over the service has been confirmed with the coronavirus and is receiving treatment in Switzerland. (Colombo Gazette)