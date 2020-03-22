Telecom companies agree to provide relief to customers

Telecom service providers have agree to provide uninterrupted services to its customers inline with a guideline issued by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

TRCSL said that all operators have agreed to provide uninterrupted services for all customers inline with the guideline issued by the TRCSL at a moment connectivity is imperative for information conveyance and updates in the fight against Covid-19.

Telecom service providers had been directed by the TRCSL to give customers relief during the ongoing curfew.

They were requested to provide an extended grace period for payments, which may arise, and provide emergency credit facilities for prepaid customers. (Colombo Gazette)