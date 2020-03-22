Over 290 people arrested for violating curfew

Over 290 people have been arrested for violating the Police curfew around the country.

The Police media unit said that 291 people have been arrested between Friday and this morning (Sunday).

The Police said that among those arrested were people who had been seen on the streets during the curfew.

Others arrested were people who had gathered at public grounds to consume liquor, travelling on the street in their vehicles, having restaurants open and those found selling products in public during the curfew. (Colombo Gazette)