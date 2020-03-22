Fuel sheds to remain open during lockdown

Fuel sheds will remain open during the islandwide lockdown, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said that fuel is being distributed unaffected to fuel stations in the country.

He said that since fuel has been made an essential service there is no shortage of fuel.

Wijesinghe said that 480 fuel stations around the country are being kept open even during the curfew

The fuel stations have been kept open for other essential services to obtain fuel.

The media and essential services have been allowed to travel around during the curfew. (Colombo Gazette)