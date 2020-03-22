Dialog’s e-Working, e-Learning and e-Health Solutions to empower Sri Lankans during COVID

As the global pandemic crisis intensifies, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, remains committed to keeping Sri Lanka connected during these challenging times.

Dialog is fully prepared and dedicated to maintaining business continuity of its telecommunication infrastructure and digital services for all its stakeholders, be it consumers, enterprises, business partners, or the Government.

With the prevailing situation turning online conveniences into daily necessities, Dialog has gone the extra mile to help Sri Lankans follow through with their social distancing efforts. In addition to keeping its customers connected during these turbulent times, Dialog has extended its support with the following special services for all Dialog Customers:

Health – Tele-Medicine and National Awareness via 1390

The health and wellbeing of Sri Lankans remains Dialog’s top priority. In line with the Government’s initiatives of curbing the coronavirus outbreak, Dialog in partnership with Wavenet International Pvt Ltd and MyDoctor (My Health Solutions Pvt Ltd), launched a free trilingual hotline via 1390 to provide all Sri Lankans with access to remote medical consultations and minimize physical visits to busy hospitals and clinics. This trilingual medical advisory service can be accessed free of charge by dialling 1390 from any network.

Dialog deployed a pre-call announcement to inform of precautions on COVID19 and also established 135 – a free trilingual IVR service, for customers to receive information and advice on the latest developments of the Corona Virus outbreak from the Ministry of Health. In addition to these hotlines, an Android/iOS app with more information on COVID-19 will be launched soon.

Education – Free Content with No Data Charges on Guru.lk and Government Education Platforms.

In its efforts to minimise the disruption to the education system due to the early closure of schools, Dialog in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Headstart Pvt Ltd deployed a suite of free educational content and applications without any data charges for our children to continue learning from home. Dialog together with its partners have extended free content and online access to the following educational and content platforms:

lk e-thaksalawa – e-thaksalawa.moe.gov.lk Nenasa App – available on the Goole Play Store Dialog ViU App – available on the Google Play store and App Store

In addition to the above platforms, Dialog in partnership with the University Grants Commission, enabled Free access with no Data charges to Online learning platforms under the LEARN < > network where university students can access their online learning material offered by the university free of charge.

Additional Data on Home and Mobile Broadband

Double Data on Home Broadband and Mobile Postpaid Data Pack Extensions

Dialog also offers 100% bonus for all Data extensions on both Home and Mobile Broadband Postpaid accounts, effective from 16th March 2020. This has enabled over 600,000 Home Broadband users and over 1.4 Million postpaid mobile customers to stay online during this critical period where everyone is confined to their homes. Those that require data can activate data add-on packs via the MyDialog App or www.dialog.lk and receive double the data for the same price.

Doubled 4G Bonus to 100% for Prepaid Data Cards and Online Purchases

To keep our 13.4 Million prepaid mobile users connected, Dialog has doubled the 50% standard 4G Bonus to 100% 4G Anytime bonus for all internet card purchases through any of the online channels including the MyDialog/Genie Apps or www.dialog.lk. The same offer is available for all Data Cards above Rs.349/- activated through any channel, effective 22nd March 2020.

Free News Alerts

To stay updated on the latest developments during this prevailing situation, a free subscription until 31st March to selected news alerts including Ada Derana Sinhala, Sirasa Sinhala, Sirasa Tamil, Hiru Sinhala & Sooriyan Tamil has been provided for new customers. To activate News Alerts customers can dial #678# or use the MyDialog app.

Dialog Television – Access to All Channels

To help Sri Lankans get through the social restrictions put in place to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, Dialog has extended all of its television channels to all Dialog Television customers for as low as Rs. 100/- +tax for a period of 14 days (or Rs. 75 +tax when activated via the MyDialog App) which provides access to an array of entertainment and edutainment content at home during this period.

Free Access to ViU Entertainment App

Additionally, all Mobile and Home Broadband customers can also enjoy the Dialog ViU app – Sri Lanka’s largest Video and Live TV collection – with no data charges. The Dialog ViU app is another medium where Dialog customers can access free Live TV and Video without any data charges anywhere, anytime on the Dialog network, to keep everyone entertained with 60 live channels and 1000+ local movies, dramas, edutainment content and originals.

Digital Customer Support for All Dialog Services on the MyDialog App and WhatsApp Channels

Subscribers are encouraged to use Dialog’s digital selfcare platforms (www.dialog.lk or the MyDialog App) for help on Dialog products and services. The MyDialog App also gives you the ability to manage your family’s/business’ Dialog Services, along with the ability to reload any Dialog connection conveniently. MyDialog gives complete control to over 350 Dialog services including mobile, home broadband, Dialog Television, eZ Cash, Star Points, and other value-added services.

In addition to the digital platforms, customers are recommended to use the dedicated payment kiosks for cash transactions such as reloads, bill payments and eZ Cash top-ups.

The company also provides the added benefit of being available on WhatsApp; Dialog customers can conveniently WhatsApp Dialog on 777 678 678 anytime and anywhere regarding any services offered by the company.

Extended Credit for Postpaid Customers

Dialog has also stepped forward to help its Postpaid Mobile, Home Broadband, TV and Enterprise customers stay connected by extending the credit period of customers and providing additional credit to maintain uninterrupted service during this period. Accordingly, automatic credit enhancement up to 50% from the existing credit limit (upon reaching the limit), has been enabled whilst disconnections due to non-payment of February bill has been suspended till 27 March 2020.

Support for Enterprises

With Large-scale work-from-home (WFH) policies now being placed in order to enable the mandated social distancing and halt the spread of COVID-19, Dialog is dedicated and fully prepared towards supporting enterprises to stay connected and be equipped with the right tools and bespoke connectivity solutions. Customers are encouraged to contact Dialog’s Enterprise Account Managers who are available at any time via 777887887 and 117100200 or visit business.dialog.lk to help fulfil the needs and requirements of businesses during these unprecedented times.

Microsoft Office365 Business Essentials

Dialog offers a special 50% discount on its latest bundle for enterprise customers by, combining Microsoft Office365 Business Essentials with 2 GB additional mobile data.

For those requiring online access to Microsoft office 365 platform, Dialog launched a special data bundle on Mobile and Home Broadband where 5GB of mobile data is priced at Rs.200/- while Unlimited data on Home Broadband is offered at a nominal price of Rs. 100.

Dialog BizConferencing Solution

Dialog has also introduced ‘BizConferencing’, a flexible and cost-effective Voice Conference Solution that is secure and easy to use anytime and anywhere. This requires no technical knowledge for set up and is easy to manage with a wide range of value-added features, including setting up conference calls, controlling and managing sessions, keeping a record of conferences for future use and/or follow up, and more.