Police to coordinate transport for tourists to reach BIA

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has urged tourists to contact the nearest Police Station if they are unable to find transportation to travel to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The SLTDA said the Police Stations will coordinate transportation for the stranded tourists.

A large number of tourists were stranded due to government measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority yesterday introduced a 24/7 hotline for tourists stranded in Sri Lanka.

Tourists were urged to contact the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority via the hotline 1912 in case of an emergency regarding the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)