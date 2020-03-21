Number of coronaviris patients in Sri Lanka continues to rise

The number of coronaviris patients in Sri Lanka continued to see a rise today (Saturday).

The Ministry of Health said that five more patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been identified in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Health Dr. Pavithra Wanniarachchi said this raises the total of infected patients in Sri Lanka to 77.

The five new infected patients are currently being treated at the Anuradhapura Hospital, she added.

According to the Minister of Health 245 persons are under observation on suspicion of contracting the virus.

She said 43 persons are those who had returned from overseas, while 27 are those who associated with individuals who returned from overseas.

Approximately 10, 000 persons suspected of having associated with infected patients, have been identified by the Army and Health Officials, she added.

The Health Minister said these individuals were advised to self- quarantine at their residences and are being monitored by the Army and Health officials. (Colombo Gazette)