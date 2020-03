The heat level is expected to be high in the North Western Province (NWP) as well as in the Vauniya, Anuradhapura and Monaragala districts tomorrow.

The Department of Meteorology said the heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level at some places in the North Western Province (NWP) as well as in the Vauniya, Anuradhapura and Monaragala districts tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)