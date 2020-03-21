Death toll from Anuradhapura prison shooting rises to two

Another inmate died while receiving treatment in hospital following a clash at the Anuradhapura prison.

A protest by inmates resulted in a tense situation at the prison.

The Special Task Force had been deployed to bring the situation under control.

The Police said that the incident happened after families of the inmates were refused visiting rights as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

The prisoners had staged a protest and agitated in the prison premises, damaging property in the process.

The Police said that shots were fired when the situation got out of control and eight inmates were injured in the process.

One inmate had succumbed to his injuries while another inmate had died later.

The Police said that none of the inmates had escaped from the prison. (Colombo Gazette)