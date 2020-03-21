COVID-19 could impact food security in Sri Lanka

The impact and control response of the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka could potentially compound food security and nutrition challenges due to weather related disasters, emphasizing the need of special contingency planning by the relevant authorities, the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

A WFP bulletin said taht Sri Lanka’s primary paddy harvest season ‘Maha’ is estimated to meet domestic demand until September 2020.

While the last flood, mainly along the North-Central, East and North regions, caused an estimated production loss of 57,000mt, this will not have a significant impact on food security.

Furthermore, the water levels in reservoirs are above 80 per cent of total capacity; this irrigable water is higher compared to 66 per cent at the same time – last year.

The bulletin further informs of challenges due to the Novel-Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the seasonal climate and food security outlook and the measures the Government is taking to ensure food security among vulnerable parts of the population.

The WFP bulletin notes that concentration of rainfall in May is likely to create conditions for

potential seasonal disasters (flash floods and landslides).

Such weather-related shocks combined with poor hygienic and sanitation conditions could result in increase of acute malnutrition.

Further economic limitations linked with the impact and control response of the COVID-19 outbreak could potentially compound food security and nutrition challenges due to weather related disasters, emphasizing the need of special contingency planning by the relevant authorities. (Colombo Gazette)