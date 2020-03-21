Colombo East Base Hospital converted to treat coronavirus patients

The Colombo East Base Hospital has been converted to treat coronavirus patients, the Health Ministry said today.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the hospital has been equipped to treat coronavirus patients.

Earlier, only the National Institute of Infectious Diseases better known as IDH in Angoda was the only facility equipped to treat coronavirus patients.

He said the Colombo East Base Hospital has been equipped with 100 normal beds, 30 special beds, and other special facilities including that for infants.

“So the hospital has been fully converted to treat coronavirus patients. The hospital staff supported efforts to convert this hospital for this purpose. The Army also carried out the required work on this hospital to teat coronavirus patients,” he said.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that other facilities have also been prepared to admit suspected coronavirus patients.

This includes the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital, the Teaching Hospital of the Kotelawala Defence University and the former Voice of America (VOA) facility at Iranawila. (Colombo Gazette)