Chinese health experts host video conference with Sri Lanka and other countries

Chinese health experts hosted a video conference with Sri Lanka and several other countries on the coronavirus.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted saying Chief Epidemiologist of Sri Lanka, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera participated in the video conference.

“Chinese health experts host a video conference with 18 South Asian and Eurasian countries including SL to share experience fighting #Covid_19. Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Chief Epidemiologist of SL attended. Now let’s join hands but not shake hands,” the Embassy tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Hu Wei met Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and assured another 100,000 masks (including 10,000 N95 masks) and 20,0000 Test Kits.

The Embassy said that Sri Lanka’s urgent request for 100,000 personal protective equipment sets will also be a priority for China. (Colombo Gazette)