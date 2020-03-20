Popular morning radio hosts in self-isolation

Three hosts of the top rated morning show on E FM go into self isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic but continue to air the program from home to highlight the importance of taking responsibility.

As the Corona Virus or Covid-19 pandemic threatens the world, doctors and authorities advise the public to self isolate in order to flatten the curve. Flattening the curve refers to community isolation measures that keep the daily number of disease cases at a manageable level for medical providers.

Sri Lanka’s premier radio channel E FM’s morning show hosts; Thoshan, Suzie & Deen decided to go into self isolation after they attended a sporting event last week at which two Covid-19 positive cases were identified. The musketeers as they’re fondly known as by their fans initiated the isolation as a measure of being responsible even though the chances of infection were remote. COO of the Network; Chandana Thilakaratne say the three have set an example to the entire community.

Contrary to popular belief, self isolation is not being infected by the virus, but a precaution to be taken by responsible citizens of a community. It drastically reduces the probability of getting infected or infecting the society at large.

Thoshan, Suzie & Deen were back on the airwaves after a two day break from their respective homes in Colombo thanks to modern technology. The trio reiterated on the importance of self-isolation & social distancing to minimize the spread of the disease and advised listeners on other precautions they can take in their own inimitably humorous way. They also highlighted the fantastic and commendable service that the health authorities and the armed forces are performing at this crucial time.

