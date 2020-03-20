Picnics, pilgrimages and leisure tours suspended

The Government today decided to suspend all picnics, pilgrimages and leisure tours islandwide until further notice.

It said the suspension comes with immediate effect, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority announced that all expressways will be closed for operation from today.

The Authority said all expressways will halt operations from 04.00 PM today.

The measures are being taken in view of the islandwide curfew to be imposed from 06.00 Pm today to 06.00 Am on Monday (23), it added. (Colombo Gazette)