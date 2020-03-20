Number of coronavirus patients rises to 70

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The number of patients infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has risen to 70 as of this evening.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarchchi told Colombo Gazette that 5 new patients were identified today.

A total of 218 people have been admitted to hospital on suspicion of having the virus, while one person has recovered and has been discharged, she further said

The Minister of Health added that 72% among the infected patients are males and 27% are females. (Colombo Gazette)