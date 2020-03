The Mayor of Dambulla has been arrested on charges of organizing a bicycle race in the area.

DIG Ajith Rohana told Colombo Gazette the suspect was arrested along with another person today.

The Government last week banned mass gatherings as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

DIG Ajith Rohana added that the suspects will be produced before the Dambulla Magistrate today. (Colombo Gazette)