Another two patients confirmed with virus taking total to 72

The number of patients infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka had risen to 70 as of this evening.

However, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarchchi said that another two patients had been confirmed with the virus later, increasing the total to 72.

Earlier Minister Wanniarchchi told Colombo Gazette that a total of 218 people have been admitted to hospital on suspicion of having the virus, while one person has recovered and has been discharged.

The Minister of Health added that 72% among the infected patients are males and 27% are females. (Colombo Gazette)