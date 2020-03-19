The Government has decided to operate special flights to repatriate Sri Lankans stranded in India due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said special Sri Lankan Airlines flights will be operated for this purpose.

Flights will be operated to several places in India to bring back Sri Lankan tourists and pilgrims stranded in the country, he said.

Army Commander Shavendra Silva said those who arrive by the special flights from India and show symptoms of the coronavirus will be placed at quarantine centres, while others will be requested to self quarantine for 14- days.

The Army Commander added that despite passenger arrivals being suspended at all international airports in the country from midnight yesterday (18), special permission was granted for a flight from the UK to land after midnight.

Around 140 Sri Lankans had arrived on the flight and were placed at quarantine centres, he said. (Colombo Gazette)