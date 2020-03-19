Some court cases to be carried out via video/Skype link

The Judicial Service Commission has proposed that some cases related to the extension of remand of a prisoner be carried out without the prisoner being brought to court.

In this regard, the Judicial Service Commission has proposed that attempts be made to set up a video/Skype link with the assistance of the prison authorities.

The Judicial Service Commission today decided that no cases will be called in open court at the Commercial High Courts High Courts, Civil Appeals Courts, District Courts, Magistrates’ Courts, and Labour Tribunals from 20 March to 27 march.

The Judicial Service Commission said that all cases are to be rescheduled on or before 15 May 2020.

However this will not apply to any matter relating to bail or where the judge is of the view that it should be attended to without delay. (Colombo Gazette)