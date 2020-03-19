Serious shortage of blood at blood bank

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A serious shortage of blood has been reported at the national blood bank, officials told the Colombo Gazette.

Director at the National Blood Transfusion Service, Sri Lanka, Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe told the Colombo Gazette that as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, blood donation camps have been suspended.

As a result, he says there is a shortfall to meet the daily requirement of blood at the blood bank.

He said that steps have been taken to collect blood in 15 Government hospitals around the country.

However, he said that individuals from who blood will be collected will be carefully screened and must meet strict conditions.

Edirisinghe urged the public to contact 0115 332153 and make an appointment to donate blood. (Colombo Gazette)