Seized ethanol to be used to fight virus

The Department of Excise is to hand over 100, 000 litres of Ethanol seized during raids to the Ministry of Health.

Secretary to the Ministry of Justice J. J. Ratnasiri said the stock of Ethanol will be handed over to the Ministry of Health to be used to combat Covid-19 in the country.

The stock of Ethanol was placed at the Ampara Magistrate’s Court after being taken into court custody, he said.

Ratnasiri said the stock of Ethanol will be officially handed over to the Ministry of Health tomorrow (20). (Colombo Gazette)