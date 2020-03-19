Relief package announced for five sectors

The Government today announced relief measures for five sectors worst affected due to the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said the relief measures are applicable to the tourism, apparel, IT, foreign employment and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) sectors.

A six month moratorium on loan repayment has been announced with effect from 20 March, he said.

The Minister added that banks have been directed to grant loans for working capital at 4 % interest rate. (Colombo Gazette)