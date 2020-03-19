Police curfew violated in some areas

Residents of Puttalam and Chilaw Police Divisions, and Kochchikade in Negombo in which a Police curfew is currently in place have been requested to strictly adhere to the curfew.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the curfew has been implemented in order for residents to self quarantine in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The areas under the Puttalam and Chilaw Police Division, and the Kochchikade in Negombo have reportedly seen a significant spread in the virus.

DIG Ajith rohana said that however there were reports of many residents from the above mentioned areas gathering at houses and violating the Police curfew.

The residents are urged to self quarantine and not consider the police curfew loosely as that usually implemented during the election period, he pointed out.

DIG Rohana further said residents are also spotted gathering on streets once the curfew is lifted, and advised them not to step outside unless to purchase essential goods. (Colombo Gazette)