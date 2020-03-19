Government says no change in fuel prices

The Government says fuel prices will not be amended at any cost in the near future and will remain at a flat rate for the next one year.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that fuel prices will not be amended despite fluctuations in world crude oil prices.

The Government has however decided to impose a special tax on fuel in order to bridge the cash gap faced during the fluctuation of oil prices, he said.

Minister Gunawardena said the Treasury will manage the funds obtained via the tax.

The special tax will enable the government to also settle the debts of essential services, such as the Ceylon Electricity Board, to provide such services at a lower price to the public, he added. (Colombo Gazette)