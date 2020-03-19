Former Army Spokesman to contest

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Army Spokesman, Major General Sumith Atapattu, has decided to enter politics and contest the Parliamentary Elections this year.

Atapattu said that he had decided to contest from the Kurunegala District under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Sajith Premadasa.

Asked why he decided to enter politics, Atapattu said that he found that his people in Kurunegala were facing several issues.

He said that he wanted to work for his people and ensure the issues they faced are addressed.

Asked why he chose Premadasa’s alliance, Atapattu said that he was invited by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya to contest so he accepted.

He also said that he had the blessings of his supporters in Kurunegala to contest under Premadasa’s alliance. (Colombo Gazette)