Sajith to contest from Colombo

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa today signed the nomination papers to contest the upcoming General Election.

Former Parliamentarian Premadasa is to contest the election from the Colombo District.

The acceptance of nominations for the general Election, which is to be held on 25 April, commenced yesterday (17) and concludes tomorrow (19).

Meanwhile, the Police yesterday requested political parties to limit the number of persons arriving to handover nominations to 2 representatives.

They said this was part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)