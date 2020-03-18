Police declare curfew in Puttalam to curb spread of virus

The Police have declared a curfew in Puttalam to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Police curfew has been declared from 4.30 PM this evening until further notice.

Puttalam was identified as one of the hotspots where the virus was at risk of spreading.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the curfew covers the Mundalama, Udappuwa, Kalpitiya, Nawagaththegama, Pallama, Kaluwaragaswewa, Anamaduwa, Wanathawilluwa and Saliyawewa areas under the Puttalam Police Division.

DIG Ajith Rohana added that however, the Police curfew will not apply to politicians engaged in election activities, government employees and Police officials from the above mentioned areas. (Colombo Gazette)

UPDATE: Curfew extended to Chilaw and Kochchikade