Night clubs, betting centres, trips and tours banned

The Government has decided to temporarily ban local trips and tours in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the government has also decided to temporarily ban the operation of night clubs and betting centres.

Tour guides and tour groups have been identified as one of the key reasons for the virus to spread in the country, she said.

The Health Minister requested all tour companies, tour guides, and nightclubs to act in a responsible manner and to assist the government’s efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana said measures have been taken to temporarily halt the operations of massage centres due to the spread in the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)