New quarantine centre at Boossa

Sri Lanka Navy has set up a quarantine centre at the Boossa naval premises to accommodate the influx of passengers from coronavirus affected countries.

Sri Lanka Navy said the measure is being taken in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak turning out to be pandemic across the world, and in order to assist the government’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus in the country.

A four-storied building at Boossa Navy Base has been prepared for quarantine, on the instructions of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva,Sri Lanka Navy said.

The quarantine centre can accommodate 136 people in need of such facilities, while the medical staff of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital have provided necessary training and instruction on quarantining to the naval personnel.

Those who arrive at the quarantine centre will be provided with all necessary facilities such as sanitary ware, Wi-Fi, television, fans, laundry, cooked nutritious food, etc, Sri Lanka Navy added. (Colombo Gazette)