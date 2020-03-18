Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka reschedules inquiries

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has rescheduled its inquiries as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

HRCSL said that taking into consideration the serious health concerns resulting from the New Corona (Covid -19) outbreak scheduled inquiries from 20/03/2020 to 10/4/2020 will be rescheduled and the new dates will be notified.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka said that until further notice all complaints should be lodged only via its hotline 1996.

HRCSL said that it took this decision in the larger interest of the public so as to minimize personal interactions. (Colombo Gazette)