Curfew extended to Chilaw and Kochchikade

The Police said that a Police curfew has been extended to Chilaw and Kochchikade in Negombo.

The curfew, which was earlier declared for Puttalam, has been imposed in Chilaw and Kochchikade as well to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Police curfew has been declared from 4.30 PM this evening until further notice.

The curfew will also be implemented in the Chilaw, Marawila, Madampe, Koswatte, and Dankotuwa areas under the Chilaw police division, as well as areas under the Arachchikattuwa Police Division, he further said.

DIG Ajith Rohana added that however, the Police curfew will not apply to politicians engaged in election activities, government employees and Police officials from the above mentioned areas. (Colombo Gazette)